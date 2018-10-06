Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Why does Robbie Williams have two pairs of glasses tattooed on his neck?

Why does Robbie Williams have two pairs of glasses tattooed on his neck?

The X Factor judge is paying tribute to a comedy hero

Robbie Williams' neck tattoo

X Factor viewers tuning in to see Robbie Williams and the (almost) all-new judging panel in action at the weekend may well have spotted amongst the former Take That star’s many tattoos a very prominent one on his neck.

Advertisement

And if those two distinctive pairs of spectacles look familiar, it’s probably because they are…

The glasses belong to The Two Ronnies – the late Barker and Corbett – and were the trademark of their BBC1 comedy sketch show which was a staple of Saturday nights between 1971 and 1987.

Two Ronnies
(Photo by David Cairns/Getty Images)

When Corbett died in 2016, Williams – who said the comic had “inspired me at a very young age” – felt moved to get the tattoo in tribute.

Advertisement

Nice to think that 30 years after their show last aired, the Two Ronnies are still appearing on primetime Saturday night TV.

Tags

All about The X Factor

The X Factor judges 2018: Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Louis Tomlinson, Simon Cowell
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Dermot O'Leary - The X Factor 2018

Is The X Factor’s Prize Fight coming back for 2018?

Robbie Williams and X factor act Andy Hoften ©Thames/Syco

Robbie Williams brings The X Factor to its feet as he duets Angels with contestant

ITV, TL

Simon Cowell brings BGT Golden Buzzer to The X Factor

This image is strictly embargoed until 21.00 Thursday 30th August 2018 From Thames/Syco The X Factor: SR15: Ep1 on ITV Pictured: Miss Understood. This photograph is (C) Thames/Syco and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052 TL

Meet X Factor hopefuls Misunderstood, the duo who have worked with Will.i.am and been on BGT

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more