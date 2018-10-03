Who is Rahul Mandal? Meet the Great British Bake Off 2018 contestant

Research scientist Rahul is one of the 12 bakers aiming to impress Prue and Paul in The Great British Bake Off tent in 2018.

Advertisement

The Rotherham-based 30-year-old only began to bake when he moved from Kolkata to the UK at the age of 23, discovering a world of new flavours and cuisines which have inspired his “east-meets-west” baking style.

Join us every Wednesday at 11am on the Radio Times YouTube Channel for a LIVE Bake Off recap and chat

“Even five years ago I really had no idea about The Great British Bake Off,” he says. But persistent pressure from one of his colleagues who knew about his fondness for baking led him to throw his hat in the ring.

“He kept sending me the application link, until I said to him that I have started applying,” he says.

Still, he reckons most of his friends and co-workers will be shocked that he’s won a place on the show: “I think pretty much everybody I know will be surprised. They know I bake, but not to the scale that I could enter the tent. Colleagues I knew during my PhD don’t have a clue that I can bake. Back in India I didn’t bake either. All of them and actually myself are surprised that I made it into the tent.

Though he spends a lot of time carefully planning out his more intricate bakes, Rahul concedes that he is not very tidy.

“I am a very messy baker and viewers will see that,” he says. “My flat is quite small and so it’s even messier at home, a bit issue!”

And, if he was to create a new flavour of crisp in the GBBO tent, it would be pilau rice or palak (spinach) paneer.

Rahul’s Bake Off journey

In Pastry Week, teacher’s pet Rahul received ANOTHER Hollywood Handshake…

Prue Pat + Hollywood Handshake = Emotional Rahul! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/IyaiqTncU4 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 2, 2018

But obviously still managed to find something to get stressed about…

Rahul reacting to his butter melting is the most Rahul thing ever. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/YgOdzhGBeX — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 2, 2018

“Little genius” Rahul is getting so good that it’s actually starting to grate on Paul. Here is a video of him apologising for being too talented in Spice Week. Classic Rahul.

While Rahul seriously impressed with his showstopper selfie, it wasn’t all high praise for the baker in Biscuit Week – especially when Paul praised how well he’d portrayed his “chubby little face” in biscuit form.

Did Paul Hollywood really just call a #bakeoff contestant’s face chubby? Bit rude! #GBBO — Christa (@Gin_o_saurus) August 28, 2018

Still, he’s at least quickly won a new fan in former Bake Off star Tamal Ray.

Oh my god I could watch a whole show about Rahul Skyping his parents! “You need to shave your beard”#GBBO — Tamal Ray (@DrRayBakes) August 28, 2018

Rahul’s luck picked up in Cake Week when he claimed what Paul Hollywood called the first EVER showstopper Hollywood Handshake and took the Star Baker title, too.

Rahul’s pure delight at receiving a handshake is a joy to behold. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/oScI2embdX — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 4, 2018

Rahul received the honour of Star Baker for the second time in a row during Bread Week – and won over viewers with his fascination with pheasants…

Rahul encountering pheasants. One of life’s simple pleasures. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/TLhIHs1uq1 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 11, 2018

And the fact he bakes to make friends…

Rahul, this is the one of the purest things I have ever seen. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/i0gv0GGWiX — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 11, 2018

Once again, Rahul was pure comedy gold during Dessert Week.

Rahul Mandal: Key Facts

Age: 30

Job: Research scientist

Location: Rotherham

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off airs Tuesdays on Channel 4 at 8pm