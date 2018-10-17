Following the most controversial moment of the series so far, Great British Bake Off fans have shared their outrage at the judges' decision to send home Manon instead of Rahul – with many also criticising their choice of Star Baker.

A less-than-perfect smørrebrød (open sandwich), a technical bake of aebleskiver (spherical apple pancakes) and a showstopper of kagekone (a celebration 'cake' made from decorated Danish pastries) saw French baker Manon exit the tent on Danish Week.