The X Factor 2018: Who are the Boys competing in the Six Chair Challenge?

The X Factor 2018: Who are the Boys competing in the Six Chair Challenge?

Here are the acts fighting for a spot in Louis Tomlinson's category



It’s time! To face! The Six Chair Challenge! Yes, the most terrifying, stressful post-audition stage is returning to The X Factor this year.

But it’s come back with a slight twist: this year each judge will have one opportunity to press down on the ‘Golden X’ button, giving an act a safe chair where they can’t be swapped for another act. It’s quite similar to how the Golden Buzzer works in Britain’s Got Talent, with a Golden X act earning an instant place at Judges’ Houses.

But which acts will we see performing this round? See below for our list of all the Boys (mentored by Louis Tomlinson) who made it through the auditions stage…

Josh!e Cotton, 23-year-old cleaner. [Original]

Nathan Grisdale, 23-year-old singer. [A Great Big World – Say Something]

Tommy Ludford, 20-year-old kitchen porter. [Original]

Corey Sean, 26-year-old entertainer. [Megan Trainor – All About That Bass]

Armstrong Martins, 23 year old youth worker. [Westlife – Flying Without Wings]

Anthony Russell, 28-year-old labourer. [Joe Cocker – Little Help From My Friends]

Felix Shepherd, 20-year-old student. [Adele – I Can’t Make You Love Me]

Aeo, 25-year-old temp worker at the Home Office, from South London. [Original]

Ollie Swain, 23-year-old air conditioning engineer from Kent. [TLC – No Scrubs]

Brendan Murray, 21-year-old plumber from Ireland. [R.E.M – Everybody Hurts]

The X Factor is on 8.35pm Saturday and 8pm Sunday, ITV


