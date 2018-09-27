Philip Pullman asks fans to help him find lost ballpoint he used to write His Dark Materials

Philip Pullman is appealing to the public in the hopes of finding the ballpoint pen he used to write all three books in his His Dark Materials trilogy.

The Oxford-based author posted on Twitter, writing that he’d “appreciate a tweet” if anyone recovers the pen.

“Lost: a green leather pen case, containing a Montblanc ballpoint pen and an ordinary pencil,” Pullman wrote.

“I’m particularly attached to the pen, because I wrote His Dark Materials with it. If anyone finds it, I’d appreciate a tweet.”

Lost: a green leather pen case, containing a Montblanc ballpoint pen and an ordinary pencil. I'm particularly attached to the pen, because I wrote His Dark Materials with it. If anyone finds it, I'd appreciate a tweet. — Philip Pullman (@PhilipPullman) September 25, 2018

The tweet, which at the time of writing has been retweeted over 4,000 times, has garnered the attention of fans — many of whom are offering to lend the author their own pens.

I too have a beautiful Montblanc Pen – a precious, unopened graduation gift, with which I have never achieved what you have. Should you need one, you are welcome to loan/have/share/do whatever you need to do… — Kate Nunn (@knunn1979) September 26, 2018

You're welcome to my Mont Blanc, complete with leather case, should you require a replacement. I write lyrics with it! — Marc McDonald (@McDonama) September 26, 2018

However, some Twitter users are a little more cynical about the likelihood of Pullman seeing the pen again — unless it’s on eBay…

Hope the finder returns it. But you should probably check eBay. pic.twitter.com/lClfeeN0wa — SiriD1981 (@IrisRaem) September 25, 2018

The His Dark Materials trilogy forms the basis of the BBC’s upcoming TV adaptation, starring James McCoy, Ruth Wilson and 13-year-old Dafne Keen, who’s set to play Lyra, a gutsy heroine with a talent for lying.

Fingers crossed Pullman finds his pen! If only he had an alethiometer going spare…