X Factor’s J-SoL is a ready-made pop star

He may look more than a little familiar to some people…

J-SoL, real name Samuel Stephen Olatunbosun, left the nation teary-eyed when he sung original song Bullet In My Heart, penned after the death of his mother in 2015, for his X Factor audition this weekend.

But while the 25-year-old will be remembered for his touching performance, other viewers may recognise him for his previous experience in the showbiz industry.

A graduate from the BRIT School, which counts Jessie J and Adele amongst its most successful alumni, J-SoL previously released his very own debut single, Alien, alongside rapper Cashtastic, in 2012.

Following on from this, J-SoL then released his own EP titled Genesis, which reached an impressive number 10 on the iTunes R&B charts, and has since been streamed over three million times on Spotify.

J-Sol’s dulcet tones have seen him work with a series of chart-topping icons, having supported previous X Factor winners Little Mix when they performed at the Olympic Stadium in Stratford, London.

As well as his impressive vocal ability, J-Sol, who started penning songs at the tender age of 14, is also an accomplished dancer.

His website claims he has worked, danced and choreographed for a range of artists, include Dappy from N-Dubz and Cheryl Cole.

Speaking ahead of his audition, J-Sol explained, “I’ve always been terrified to do this show, but I remember my mum telling me I needed to do the X Factor. I always said no and we had a couple of arguments about it.

“I thought I could finally tick off something she’s always told me to do. I just want to inspire someone else. I just want to inspire people now.”

Will J-Sol capture the hearts of the X Factor judges?

J-Sol Key Facts

From: East London

Age: 25

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jsolworld/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jsolworld