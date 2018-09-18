Accessibility Links

When is Shot by My Neighbour on TV?

Stacey Dooley investigates a wave of beatings and kneecappings in Northern Ireland

Stacey Dooley travels to  Northern Ireland to report on punishment shootings – sometimes referred to as ‘kneecappings’ – where victims’ knees and ankles are shot. These brutal attacks are often carried out by vigilante armed groups from the victims’ own neighbourhoods.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Shot by My Neighbour on TV?

The documentary airs on Tuesday 18th September at 10.45pm on BBC1.

What’s the documentary about?

The victims are often young men accused of some kind of anti-social behaviour, like drug dealing, who are then contacted by a paramilitary group with a time and place for the punishment.

Dooley talks with victims – left with lifelong injuries and mental scars – before meeting with disguised Republican gunmen who have previously carried out similar shootings.

“I don’t feel guilt or remorse, it’s social action,” one gunman says. “It’ll help in the long run.”

All about Shot by My Neighbour

