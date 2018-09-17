“You banged me on the floor” – Strictly’s Seann Walsh has already dropped Katya Jones in training

The comedian says he feels “really guilty about it”

Seann Walsh has already dropped Katya Jones in Strictly training and he’s feeling really, really bad about it…

The celebrities and their partners have been dancing their socks off for the last week in preparation for Strictly Come Dancing 2018’s first live show on Saturday, and it looks like one couple has had a bit of a mishap.

Strictly pro Katya and comedian Seann both shared clips of the accident on their Instagram stories – even though the fall itself does occur just off camera, meaning you can hear the thud as Katya hits the floor, but not see it.

What you can see, however, is the look of panic creep across Seann’s face when he realises what’s happened.

“Imagine how bad I feel,” he says in the Story, head in his hands. To which a peeved-looking Katya, standing by his side, responds: “You should.”

Oops!

Oh well, Katya Jones is certainly no stranger to clumsy celebrity partners on Strictly Come Dancing – yes, we’re looking at you Ed Balls.