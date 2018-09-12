Everything you need to know about the star's latest travel documentary

When is Joanna Lumley’s Silk Road Adventure on TV?

The travel documentary is on 9pm Wednesdays, ITV

What is Joanna Lumley’s Silk Road Adventure about?

Over four episodes, the actress embarks on a Silk Road adventure, following footsteps of Marco Polo (and a million other ancient traders) along 7,000 miles of the most famous trade route in the world. It’s an odyssey stretching from Venice to the Chinese border, thousands of miles across eight countries.

A perilous network of paths, the Silk Road shaped the modern world, bringing silk, printing, spices, gunpowder, and many other things, to the West. Joanna’s adventure will see her travel through a breath-taking array of fabulous landscapes as she crosses continents, deserts, mountains and steppe, boldly following in the footsteps of the merchants, conquerors, kings and pilgrims who once lived and died along this route.