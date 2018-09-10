Strictly pro dismisses claims that Brendan Cole is banned from set

Strictly Come Dancing pro Neil Jones has dismissed reports that axed dancer Brendan Cole has been banned from the set of the BBC talent show.

Cole announced in January 2018 that he would not be returning to Strictly after the BBC chose not to renew his contract.

But Jones said claims that Cole had been blacklisted from the set were “complete rubbish”, and added that the show’s producers had gotten in touch with him to assuage his fears.

“The producers have said Brendan can come in any time,” he told OK! Magazine. “He’s been with us for so long. ‘They contacted him as soon as that article came out to make sure he knew it wasn’t true and that he’s always welcome.”

Strictly continues on Saturday evening on BBC1