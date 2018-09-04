Accessibility Links

Who is Rahul Mandal? Meet the Great British Bake Off 2018 contestant

The Kolkata-born research scientist hadn't heard of GBBO five years ago

Screen Shot 2018-08-22 at 16.28.20

Research scientist Rahul is one of the 12 bakers aiming to impress Prue and Paul in The Great British Bake Off tent in 2018.

The Rotherham-based 30-year-old only began to bake when he moved from Kolkata to the UK at the age of 23, discovering a world of new flavours and cuisines which have inspired his “east-meets-west” baking style.

“Even five years ago I really had no idea about The Great British Bake Off,” he says. But persistent pressure from one of his colleagues who knew about his fondness for baking led him to throw his hat in the ring.

“He kept sending me the application link, until I said to him that I have started applying,” he says.

Still, he reckons most of his friends and co-workers will be shocked that he’s won a place on the show: “I think pretty much everybody I know will be surprised.  They know I bake, but not to the scale that I could enter the tent. Colleagues I knew during my PhD don’t have a clue that I can bake. Back in India I didn’t bake either.  All of them and actually myself are surprised that I made it into the tent.

Though he spends a lot of time carefully planning out his more intricate bakes, Rahul concedes that he is not very tidy.

“I am a very messy baker and viewers will see that,” he says. “My flat is quite small and so it’s even messier at home, a bit issue!”

And, if he was to create a new flavour of crisp in the GBBO tent, it would be pilau rice or palak (spinach) paneer.

Rahul’s Bake Off journey

Episode 1: Biscuit Week

While Rahul seriously impressed with his showstopper selfie, it wasn’t all high praise for the baker in the first week – especially when Paul praised how well he’d portrayed his “chubby little face” in biscuit form.

Still, he’s at least quickly won a new fan in former Bake Off star Tamal Ray.

Rahul Mandal: Key Facts

Age: 30

Job: Research scientist

Location: Rotherham

The Great British Bake Off airs Tuesdays on Channel 4 at 8pm

