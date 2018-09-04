Roxanne Pallett’s “intense” Celebrity Big Brother interview with Emma Willis was just what viewers wanted

"Emma is savage and I'm here for it"

Celebrity Big Brother fans are reeling after Emma Willis’ ‘intense’ showdown with former contestant Roxanne Pallett.

Pallett, who quit the house last weekend, has become a controversial figure since an incident in which she claimed she had been ‘punched’ by fellow housemate Ryan Thomas.

Following an appearance on Jeremy Vine – where she “massively” apologised to Thomas – she then met with CBB host Emma Willis for a pre-recorded interview. And Willis was not taking any prisoners.

Watch the interview in full below.

The interview, which aired during the first episode of Monday night’s Celebrity Big Brother eviction special, featured Willis on “savage” form according to viewers, asking questions that many fans wanted answers to.

Woow watching #EmmaWillis interview with #CbbRoxanne was TV gold… so intense !!! So happy Emma grilled her the way she needed to be and get us some answers!! #GoodJob @EmmaWillis #Cbb #CBBBOTS — ♣Tunechi~Minion♣ (@ReeJayxox) September 3, 2018

Emma willis is savage. I love her #cbb — Yrhoganna (@welshfairy82) September 3, 2018

“How could you get something so wrong in your head?” Willis asked at one point.

Emma Willis 🙌 #cbb — Lisa – Miss You ◟̽◞̽ (@LisaMcCallum) September 3, 2018

Emma is so good at interviewing, asks all the right questions in a mature way and always remains calm and yet humorous 👏👏 @bbuk #CBB #cbbroxy — xnattyx123 (@xnattyx123) September 3, 2018

At another point of the interview, she asked directly, “Did you ever consider the implications that it would have had on him? Can you imagine if the cameras hadn’t been there? A lot of people are not buying your apology.”

The way Emma Willis grilled Roxanne was absolutely perfect, what a woman #cbb — e m m a (@emmarosejolly) September 3, 2018

Roxanne’s interview with Emma will go down in history 👏🏼 This is the BEST interview I’ve EVER seen on television!

THAT WAS INTENSE 😬 Roxanne is dangerous, evil and a manipulative little cow 😤 I can’t stand her 😡 I’m glad she knows how hated she is after what she did! #CBB pic.twitter.com/QCsDEedeBX — Reece Grant 👑 (@Reece_Grant1) September 3, 2018

At the end Willis appeared to whip her ear-piece off and end the interview after Pallett began tearing up.

Emma Willis is savage and I'm here for it #CBB https://t.co/yJpiIkMCx5 — 💖 vicky matthews 💖 (@vicmatthewd) September 3, 2018

Emma Willis whipping her earpiece out and ending the interview when Roxanne started crying is the most iconic piece of British television this year #cbb — Katie (@c0nesofdunshire) September 3, 2018

Emma dropping out her ear pieces when the water works come from Roxanne is a MOOD! Great great interview. Very intense. #cbb pic.twitter.com/IZhZ9eZYfJ — Christopher D. Clegg (@chrisdclegg) September 3, 2018

Emma Willis can give one hell of a death stare! 😳😂#CBB #BBUK pic.twitter.com/rJsYM5oneK — Grant Rivers (@SnowAndBeach) September 4, 2018

Defending herself, Pallett said that she was “devastated” at the potential harm she could have caused to Thomas’s life and career.

“I can’t apologise enough for trying to label someone as something that they’re clearly not,” she said. “All I can do is apologise and say I got it so wrong.”

Emma Willis is going harder on Roxanne from Emmerdale than Piers Morgan went on Trump — Dominic (@domfieldss) September 3, 2018

Just watched Roxanne’s interview with Emma Willis. Emma was much better than Jeremy Vine. Her death stare throughout was superb and her ending the interview by taking her earpiece out when Roxanne cried was excellent. Go Emma! One of our finest TV presenters. #CBB — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) September 3, 2018

After the interview many fans were left impressed with Willis’ interviewing skills, although Willis admitted herself on Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit on the Side that the interview left her “uncomfortable.”

“It was hard, it was quite uncomfortable,” she said. “But I think that’s what was necessary, because we have watched a lot of uncomfortable TV over the last few days.

“I feel like a lot of what she said was a lot of what she said this morning. I suppose I wanted a little bit more… a little bit more out of her.”

Celebrity Big Brother airs on Channel 5