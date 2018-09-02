Where can I watch the Formula 1 2018 Italian Grand Prix live on TV?

Find out everything you need to know about the 14th race of the F1 season on Sky Sports and Channel 4

After a dominant win in Belgium, Sebastian Vettel is aiming to further close the gap on Formula 1 leader Lewis Hamilton at the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.

Monza has been experiencing decidedly un-Italian weather so far, with wet practice troubling the F1 teams before qualifying on Saturday and race day on Sunday.

Ferrari will look to continue their improvement and put on a show for their home fans – but can Mercedes hit back after struggling for pace in Spa?

Find out how to watch the Italian Grand Prix live on TV and online, including full Sky Sports and Channel 4 coverage details.

Formula 1 2018 TV coverage guide: Italian Grand Prix

Live from Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Qualifying: Saturday 1st September

Qualifying will be live on Sky Sports F1, with the qualifying start time set for 2pm. Highlights will be on Channel 4 from 5pm.

Race Day: Sunday 2nd September

The race is due to start at 2:10pm and is being broadcast live on Sky Sports F1.

Build-up and live coverage is on all day on Sky Sports F1. Highlights will be on Channel 4 from 6.45pm.

Where else can I follow the Italian Grand Prix?

Coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.