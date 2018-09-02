Where can I watch the Formula 1 2018 Italian Grand Prix live on TV?
Find out everything you need to know about the 14th race of the F1 season on Sky Sports and Channel 4
After a dominant win in Belgium, Sebastian Vettel is aiming to further close the gap on Formula 1 leader Lewis Hamilton at the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.
Monza has been experiencing decidedly un-Italian weather so far, with wet practice troubling the F1 teams before qualifying on Saturday and race day on Sunday.
Ferrari will look to continue their improvement and put on a show for their home fans – but can Mercedes hit back after struggling for pace in Spa?
Formula 1 2018 TV coverage guide: Italian Grand Prix
Live from Autodromo Nazionale Monza
Qualifying: Saturday 1st September
Qualifying will be live on Sky Sports F1, with the qualifying start time set for 2pm. Highlights will be on Channel 4 from 5pm.
Race Day: Sunday 2nd September
The race is due to start at 2:10pm and is being broadcast live on Sky Sports F1.
Build-up and live coverage is on all day on Sky Sports F1. Highlights will be on Channel 4 from 6.45pm.
Where else can I follow the Italian Grand Prix?
Coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.