When does Killing Eve start on UK TV?

Everything you need to know about the new drama from Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Programme Name: Killing Eve - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. Ep 1) - Picture Shows: Villanelle (JODIE COMER) - (C) Sid Gentle Films - Photographer: Robert Viglasky

Killing Eve, the new spy drama from Phoebe Waller Bridge, is due to air on the BBC this autumn, after going down a storm over in the USA (it has been renewed for a second season already).

The eight-part drama – written by the creator of BBC3’s Fleabag – is produced by BBC America and stars Grey’s Anatomy actress Sandra Oh alongside Jodie Comer (Thirteen, Doctor Foster, The White Princess).

Killing Eve is due to premiere in a primetime slot on BBC1 before BBC3 makes the entire series available as a boxset on BBC iPlayer.

Find out everything you need to know about the new series below.

When is Killing Eve on TV?

The BBC has not released an official date yet – but we know that it will be on our screens some time in autumn 2018.

Is there a trailer?

Yes. Check it out below.

Who is in the cast?

Oh – who was nominated for an Emmy award for her role in the series – plays Eve, a bored MI5 security officer “whose desk job does not fulfil her fantasies of being a spy”. Comer is Villanelle, “a fearsome assassin clinging to the luxuries her violent job affords her.”

Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Phoebe Waller-Bridge

They will be joined by *deep breath*… Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter) as Carolyn Martens, David Haig (Four Weddings and a Funeral) as Eve’s colleague Bill, Kim Bodnia (The Bridge) as Konstantin, Darren Boyd (Fortitude) as Frank Haleton, Sean Delaney (Midsomer Murders) as Kenny Stowton, Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Downward Dog) as Elena Felton and Owen McDonnell (Paula) as Niko.

Fiona Shaw
David Haig
Kim Bodnia

What is going to happen?

The series – based on the Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings – will see the two dangerous women’s paths cross when Eve is instructed to track down Villanelle before she can strike again, launching both women into a cat-and-mouse game that promises to “turn the traditional spy thriller on its head”.

Killing Eve is set to air on the BBC in Autumn 2018

All about Killing Eve

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

