First look at Richard Gere as a media tycoon in BBC2’s MotherFatherSon

We also get a sneak peek at Helen McCrory as his estranged wife in the star-studded drama

First look images have been unveiled of Richard Gere as a media tycoon and Helen McCrory as his estranged wife in BBC2’s starry new drama MotherFatherSon.

Advertisement

The eight-part series from the writer of The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Tom Rob Smith, follows Gere as Max, McCrory as Kathryn and Billy Howle as Caden, their son, who runs Max’s UK newspaper and is primed as the heir to his throne.

However when Caden enters a self-destructive spiral, he threatens to topple the family’s empire.

“It’s been almost 30 years since I worked in television,” said Gere. “I’m so pleased to be working now with the BBC on this extraordinary eight-hour project with such talented people and which resonates so much to the time we live in.”

Joining the central trio in the cast are Happy Valley’s Sarah Lancashire as businesswoman Angela Howard, alongside Sinéad Cusack (Call The Midwife) and Paul Ready (Motherland) who will play Maggie and Nick, two “renegade journalists” from Max’s London-based newspaper.

Pippa Bennett-Warner (Harlots) is also signed up to play Lauren, a senior executive at Max’s company and his trusted advisor.

Danny Sapani (Black Panther) will play Jahan Zakari, the first ever Muslim Prime Minister of the UK, with Joseph Mawle (Game of Thrones) as Scott, a mysterious and troubled figure who Kathryn “becomes entangled with”.

Advertisement

BBC2 is yet to announce a release date for MotherFatherSon.