LazyTown’s ‘Robbie Rotten’ actor Stefan Karl Stefansson dies aged 43

The Icelandic actor passed away after a two-year battle with cancer

Viewers with fond memories of LazyTown will be sad to hear of the death of Stefan Karl Stefansson, aged 43, who played Robbie Rotten in the hit children’s show.

The Icelandic actor died after a two year battle with bile duct cancer, his wife confirmed in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Steinunn Olina paid tribute to her husband, and said the family would follow his wishes to scatter his ashes at sea.

“Stefan’s family wants to express their gratitude for the support and warmth received in recent years, and to express their deepest sympathy to the many friends and fans of Stefan Karl,” she wrote.

LazyTown was an Icelandic series which first aired in 2004, was translated into dozens of languages and aired in more than 180 countries worldwide, including the United Kingdom.

It starred Stefansson as villain Robbie Rotten who aimed to thwart the plans of hero Sportacus in encouraging the residents of the town to be more active and healthy.

Fans who grew up with the show took to Twitter to pay tribute to the actor.

RIP to the massive legend, Stefan Karl Stefansson pic.twitter.com/m9Y9IJpaT6 — lol (@PyrocynicalTV) August 21, 2018

Today is a sad day. Stefán Karl Stefánsson, best known for playing Robbie Rotten, has lost his fight with cancer, and has passed away aged 43. A credit to children's TV and a gift to the meme world. Rest in peace Stefán. You will always be Number One.#RobbieRotten pic.twitter.com/vCr2kDLY9x — TheRealXboxNerd (@TheRealXboxNerd) August 21, 2018

LazyTown was one of my favourite shows as a kid and Stefán Karl Stefánsson played the role of Robbie Rotten to perfection. Not only that, but he was also a wonderful person who found joy in making others happy. He will be missed. RIP Stefán Karl Stefánsson. pic.twitter.com/v0zPY33A7e — Broski (@BroskiBae) August 21, 2018

In March, Stefansson revealed that his cancer was inoperable and wrote on Twitter: “It’s not until they tell you you’re going to die soon that you realise how short life is.

“Time is the most valuable thing in life because it never comes back. And whether you spend it in the arms of a loved one or alone in a prison-cell, life is what you make of it. Dream big.”

Stefansson is survived by his wife and four children.