Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
You have to watch David Tennant pretending to be Spider-Man

You have to watch David Tennant pretending to be Spider-Man

Starring in Channel 4's Hang Ups, the former Doctor Who star played a maître d doing impressions to improve his confidence

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 08: David Tennant attends the Build Series to discuss the reboot of 'Duck Tales' at Build Studio on August 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage)

David Tennant being Spider-Man is about to make your day.

Advertisement

The former Doctor Who star made a memorable guest appearance in Channel 4’s Hang Ups, playing a maître d who embodies the superhero in order to grow his confidence.

Tennant’s guest turn opposite Stephen Mangan in the semi-improvised comedy saw Dr. Richard Pitt (Mangan) giving advice to waiter Martin (Tennant). Martin is worrying he will lose his job as he doesn’t like talking to people and Richard suggests he uses a mask as a coping mechanism.

“Could I be Spider-Man?” asks Tennant, before he practices some amazing web-slinging moves in order to show people to their tables.

It has to be seen to be believed:

Viewers thought it was absolutely hilarious:

And if that wasn’t enough, an outtake from the same episode sees both Mangan and Tennant imitate model Jerry Hall – complete with leopard print coat – as the pair riff on her marriages to Mick Jagger and Rupert Murdoch.

Spider-Man, Jerry Hall… David might have a sideline here in being an impressionist.

Although the actor’s wife, Georgia Tennant was left feeling a bit creeped out…

Six-part comedy Hang Ups, written by Mangan and Robert Delamere, also stars Katherine Parkinson, Richard E. Grant, Paul Ritter, Jessica Hynes and Charles Dance, to name a few.

Advertisement

Hang Ups continues next Wednesday on Channel 4

Tags

All about Hang Ups

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 08: David Tennant attends the Build Series to discuss the reboot of 'Duck Tales' at Build Studio on August 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Neil Gaiman at the launch of American Gods (Getty, JG)

Neil Gaiman secretly signed LOADS of his novels in this London bookshop

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 08: David Tennant attends the Build Series to discuss the reboot of 'Duck Tales' at Build Studio on August 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage)

David Tennant makes his and Scotland’s views on Donald Trump VERY clear in Last Leg interview

Stephen Mangan as Richard Pitt in Hang Ups, C4, TL

“You couldn’t have made this ten years ago”: Hang Ups star Stephen Mangan explains his new therapy sitcom

Cancelled shows, Getty, Amazon & ITV Pictures, SL

Has your favourite US TV show been cancelled?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more