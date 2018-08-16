You have to watch David Tennant pretending to be Spider-Man

Starring in Channel 4's Hang Ups, the former Doctor Who star played a maître d doing impressions to improve his confidence

David Tennant being Spider-Man is about to make your day.

The former Doctor Who star made a memorable guest appearance in Channel 4’s Hang Ups, playing a maître d who embodies the superhero in order to grow his confidence.

Tennant’s guest turn opposite Stephen Mangan in the semi-improvised comedy saw Dr. Richard Pitt (Mangan) giving advice to waiter Martin (Tennant). Martin is worrying he will lose his job as he doesn’t like talking to people and Richard suggests he uses a mask as a coping mechanism.

“Could I be Spider-Man?” asks Tennant, before he practices some amazing web-slinging moves in order to show people to their tables.

It has to be seen to be believed:

Viewers thought it was absolutely hilarious:

David Tennant pretending to be Spider-Man is life #HangUps — Lana👑 (@lanabee) August 15, 2018

David Tennant and undercover Spider-Man. I didn’t know I needed that until it happened #HangUps — Dr Emily Garside (@EmiGarside) August 15, 2018

David Tennant does Spiderman. I've seen it all 😂 #HangUps — Sarah (@Sawah_Lou) August 15, 2018

I’m sure David Tennant fulfilled a childhood dream by doing Spider-Man on national TV. 😂 #DavidTennant #HangUps — Caroline 🌹🇬🇧 (@Caroline_10s) August 15, 2018

And if that wasn’t enough, an outtake from the same episode sees both Mangan and Tennant imitate model Jerry Hall – complete with leopard print coat – as the pair riff on her marriages to Mick Jagger and Rupert Murdoch.

Spider-Man, Jerry Hall… David might have a sideline here in being an impressionist.

Although the actor’s wife, Georgia Tennant was left feeling a bit creeped out…

I have to admit I’m genuinely concerned about my personal safety. https://t.co/bLgRESvPIa — Georgia Tennant (@georgiaEtennant) August 15, 2018

Six-part comedy Hang Ups, written by Mangan and Robert Delamere, also stars Katherine Parkinson, Richard E. Grant, Paul Ritter, Jessica Hynes and Charles Dance, to name a few.

Hang Ups continues next Wednesday on Channel 4