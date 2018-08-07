Homeland is officially ending with series eight

US broadcaster Showtime has finally confirmed that the political thriller will air for one more season

Homeland is ending after eight series, Showtime has officially confirmed.

The news was expected, as Homeland’s showrunner Alex Gansa and lead star Claire Danes had both previously spoken of the political thriller’s eighth season being its final outing.

Showtime president and CEO David Nevins has now confirmed that the drama will come to an end in 2019, noting at the TCA summer press tour on Monday that “Alex and Claire both started talking about it last season.”

The show “is not limping into the sunset” added Showtime programming president Gary Levine, who said that “last season was one of its best ever”.

Gansa previously said that the show’s eighth series will “get to the emotional heart of things”.

Homeland has won eight Emmys since it began in 2011, including two leading actress awards for Danes.

Series eight of Homeland will premiere in the US in June 2019 and is expected to air on Channel 4 in the UK shortly afterwards.