JJ Abrams and Carlton Cuse apologise to Evangeline Lilly after she says she was “cornered” into doing nude scenes on Lost

Four of the show's producers have issued a joint statement in response to the Ant-Man and the Wasp star's recent comments

Four show-runners and producers behind Lost – including JJ Abrams and Carlton Cuse – have released a joint statement to apologise to Evangeline Lilly after she said that she was cornered into shooting partially nude scenes in the drama.

Lilly, who starred as Kate Austen during the sci-fi/fantasy show’s six seasons, told The Lost Boys podcast that she had been “basically cornered into” shooting a scene partially naked during season 3, which left her in floods of tears.

She went on to explain that after a similar scenario arose in season 4, she refused to part-take in such scenes for the rest of the series.

“I then said, ‘That’s it, no more,” she said. “You can write whatever you want — I won’t do it. I will never take my clothes off on this show again.’ And I didn’t.”

Now, Abrams and Cuse, alongside co-creator Damon Lindelof and producer Jack Bender, have released a statement in response.

“Our response to Evie’s comments in the media was to immediately reach out to her to profoundly apologise for the experience she detailed while working on Lost,” they wrote. “We have not yet connected with her, but remain deeply and sincerely sorry. No person should ever feel unsafe at work. Period.”

Lilly also explained in the podcast that she used to “throw scripts across rooms”  as Kate become more and more wrapped up in a love triangle with Jack (Matthew Fox) and Sawyer (Josh Holloway).

“I felt like my character went from being autonomous, really having her own story and her own journey and her own agendas, to chasing men around the island. And that irritated the s*** out of me,” she explained.

