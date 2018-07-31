Accessibility Links

Jenna Coleman is a mother in crisis in a new picture from BBC drama the Cry

Jenna Coleman is a mother in crisis in a new picture from BBC drama the Cry

The Victoria star has taken on a challenging new role

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 20/02/2018 - Programme Name: The Cry - TX: n/a - Episode: The Cry - Teaser (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Joanna (JENNA COLEMAN) - (C) Synchronicity - Photographer: Lachlan Moore

Jenna Coleman is a very long way from Victorian Britain in a new photo from upcoming BBC drama The Cry, in which she stars as a young mother who’s newborn baby is abducted in Australia.

The photo sees her looking forlorn as Joanna, standing alongside her husband Alistair (played by Top of the Lake’s Ewen Leslie) in front of TV cameras and journalists, who are likely reporting on their child’s disappearance. Check it out below.

Alexandra (ASHER KEDDIE), Chloe (MARKELLA KAVENAGH), Alistair (EWAN LESLIE), Joanna (JENNA COLEMAN), Elizabeth (STELLA GONET) - (C) Synchronicity - Photographer: Lachlan Moore

The Cry is adapted by Jacquelin Perske from the popular 2013 novel of the same name by Helen FitzGerald. It sees Joanna and Alistair travel from Scotland to Australia with their newborn child in order to gain custody of Alistair’s daughter from his Australian ex-wife Alexandra (played by Asher Keddie).

However, an unthinkable tragedy breaks the family apart when their newborn baby is abducted from a small coastal town. According to the BBC, “it is the catalyst for a journey into the disintegrating psychology of a young woman, exposing the myths and truths of motherhood.”

Sounds pretty bleak, but we’ll be tuning in nonetheless.

The Cry is set to air on BBC1 later this year.

The Cry

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 20/02/2018 - Programme Name: The Cry - TX: n/a - Episode: The Cry - Teaser (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Joanna (JENNA COLEMAN) - (C) Synchronicity - Photographer: Lachlan Moore
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

