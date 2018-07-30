First look at BBC’s new John Le Carré adaptation The Little Drummer Girl

After the success of the BBC's previous Le Carré story The Night Manager, Florence Pugh will play a holidaymaker pulled into an espionage adventure by spy Alexander Skarsgård

The BBC is hoping to follow up the success of The Night Manager with a new adaptation of John le Carré’s The Little Drummer – and now we’ve finally had a first look at the upcoming TV drama.

Advertisement

First look images from the six-part BBC series offer a glimpse of Big Little Lies actor Alexander Skarsgård looking sinister in the sun as Israeli intelligence officer Becker.

Skarsgård stars alongside Florence Pugh (who plays young actress Charlie). Expect the two to cross paths when an unsuspecting Charlie strikes up an acquaintance with Becker while on holiday in Greece.

Their meeting sees Charlie soon entangled in a spy plot orchestrated by Spymaster Kurtz (a moustachioed Michael Shannon – see below).

The cast also includes Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Max Irons (Tutankhamun), Simona Brown (The Night Manager), Michael Moshonov (The City and the City) and Katharina Schüttler (Generation War).

The drama, due to air on BBC this Autumn, is expected to follow the same tone as hit series The Night Manager, another Le Carré adaptation. While The Night Manager was brought into the 21st century for its TV adaptation, the team behind The Little Drummer Girl has opted to keep this story in its original late 70s period.

The series won’t be connected to The Night Manager, although a second series of the Tom Hiddleston project is currently in development.

Advertisement

The Little Drummer Girl will air this Autumn on BBC1