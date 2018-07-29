Accessibility Links

Where can I watch the Formula 1 2018 Hungarian Grand Prix live on TV?

Find out everything you need to know about the twelfth race of the F1 season

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 22: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP poses for a photo during previews ahead of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 22, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton took back his place at the top of the Formula 1 standings last week with a win in the German Grand Prix, notching up a 16 point lead over closest rival Sebastian Vettel. Ferrari’s Kimi Räikkönen trails behind in third place, a further 40 points adrift of the top spot.

Hamilton will go into the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend buoyed by that result, with the prospect of taking a healthy lead into the summer break spurring him on. However, Vettel was victorious in this round last year, with Hamilton coming fourth behind Räikkönen and Valtteri Bonas.

Formula 1 2018 TV coverage guide: Hungarian Grand Prix, live from the Hungaroring in Budapest

Find out how to watch the race live on TV in the UK below, with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 race coverage.

Qualifying: Saturday 27th July

Qualifying will be live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event, with the qualifying start time set for 2pm. Highlights are on Channel 4 from 5:30pm.

Race Day: Sunday 28th July

The race is due to start at 2:10pm and is being broadcast on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event.

Build-up and live coverage is on all day on Sky Sports F1, with highlights on Channel 4 from 6:45pm.

Where else can I follow the Hungarian Grand Prix?

Coverage of both the qualifying and the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

Formula 1 2018 race calendar and TV coverage guide

(Getty, JG)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 22: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP poses for a photo during previews ahead of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 22, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images)
