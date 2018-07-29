Where can I watch the Formula 1 2018 Hungarian Grand Prix live on TV?

Find out everything you need to know about the twelfth race of the F1 season

Lewis Hamilton took back his place at the top of the Formula 1 standings last week with a win in the German Grand Prix, notching up a 16 point lead over closest rival Sebastian Vettel. Ferrari’s Kimi Räikkönen trails behind in third place, a further 40 points adrift of the top spot.

Hamilton will go into the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend buoyed by that result, with the prospect of taking a healthy lead into the summer break spurring him on. However, Vettel was victorious in this round last year, with Hamilton coming fourth behind Räikkönen and Valtteri Bonas.

Formula 1 2018 TV coverage guide: Hungarian Grand Prix, live from the Hungaroring in Budapest

Find out how to watch the race live on TV in the UK below, with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 race coverage.

Qualifying: Saturday 27th July

Qualifying will be live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event, with the qualifying start time set for 2pm. Highlights are on Channel 4 from 5:30pm.

Race Day: Sunday 28th July

The race is due to start at 2:10pm and is being broadcast on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event.

Build-up and live coverage is on all day on Sky Sports F1, with highlights on Channel 4 from 6:45pm.

Where else can I follow the Hungarian Grand Prix?

Coverage of both the qualifying and the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.