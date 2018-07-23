Radio Times Drama Champion 2018

From lavish period settings to thrilling modern cityscapes and dystopian futuristic worlds, TV dramas take us to weird, wild and wonderful places, where we live, laugh and love with the stars of the shows.

Advertisement

But which drama show is your favourite? That’s the question we’re hoping to answer in this year’s Drama Champion tournament.

64 of the brightest and best from the world of TV drama will go head-to-head in the quest to find just 1 Champion. In Round 1 they’ve been split into 4 groups – A, B, C and D – of 16 contestants. Fans have 24 hours to find their favourites and cast as many votes for them as possible, as only the Top 4 shows from each group – 4 from Group A, 4 from Group B, 4 from Group C and 4 from Group D – will qualify for the knock-out stages.

Find your favourite stars in the groups below and get voting.

And remember – it’s all just a bit of summer fun!

Advertisement

You can vote as many times as you like but you MUST do so before Round 1 polls close on Tuesday July 24th at 10am UK time

Group A

Group B

Group C

Group D