Celebrity Big Brother to fill house with stars who’ve experienced “their own media storm”

Welcome to the eye of the storm...

It’s fair to say Celebrity Big Brother has never shied away from casting controversial characters but the new series is going one step further, specifically bringing in a houseful of stars who’ve “been caught up in their own media storm”.

Advertisement

“All of the celebrity names entering the house will have been caught up in their own media storm,” Channel 5 tell us. “And now, the celebrities are once again putting themselves in the public eye and this time they have a lot to prove”.

And of course the all-new CBB eye logo (above) reflects that theme, with lightning bolts flanking a swirling iris that is, quite literally, the eye of the storm.

Celebrity Big Brother returns to Channel 5 in August (rather wisely after Love Island finishes), with presenter Emma Willis and Bit on the Side host Rylan Clark-Neal both set to feature once again.

Check out a short teaser which reveals the new eye, amidst stormy visuals, below.

Advertisement

Celebrity Big Brother will return to Channel 5 in August