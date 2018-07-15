17 Doctor Who fans who just can’t handle Jodie Whittaker’s first teaser trailer

The first look at the Thirteenth Doctor’s adventures has fans VERY excited

The first teaser trailer for Jodie Whittaker’s new series of Doctor Who has just arrived, and while it’s still sinking in it’s fair to say that a lot of fans are very excited by it.

Advertisement

And when we say excited we mean EXCITED, as in running-up-the-walls, crying-with-joy and creating custom gifs within 10 minutes excited, with Whovians around the world sharing their joy on social media at seeing Whittaker’s Time Lord in action for the first time since last Christmas.

#DoctorWho is the only show that gets be so excited I get tears of joy when I see a trailer that it's coming back!!! — Andy (DdWho) #FBPE (@ZodinsBrother) July 15, 2018

The #DoctorWho trailer is so good I had to RT it twice! 😉 https://t.co/tesIKj0YhT — Demelza-Rae Poldark (@amandarprescott) July 15, 2018

Saw the new #DoctorWho trailer and I'm getting excited! pic.twitter.com/3uHaguFc7v — City girl AKA Lou (@cakes_wanted) July 15, 2018

THE NEW #DoctorWho TRAILER IS SO AHHHHHHH!!!!!! — Orion The Hunter (@OrionFayGaming) July 15, 2018

I’ve watched the teaser about 100 times already??? And I’m so excited!! #DoctorWho #DoctorWhoTrailer — Beth Pawlin (@BethPawlin) July 15, 2018

While there was plenty of love for new companions Yasmin, Graham and Ryan it was unsurprisingly Whittaker who was singled out for the lion’s share of praise, with many fans itching to see more of her Doctor even though she only appeared in the teaser for a few seconds at the end.

This makes me happy! This is why I love being a Whovian, just one image like this is all you need to fall in love with the show, that smile, those eyes, Jodie sells adventure, this is The Doctor, and it's beautiful! I can not wait! This series is going to be amazing #doctorwho pic.twitter.com/hfHDVUUxUh — Steff (@dwfawhovian) July 15, 2018

I believe I've just fallen in love the The Doctor. Jody is going to be amazing #DoctorWho https://t.co/1HBT0GuvWE — Blu 🏳️‍🌈 (@Joviblu04) July 15, 2018

Meanwhile, other fans were impressed by the style and upscale cinematography of the teaser, hoping they hinted at great things for the new series.

Aw, I loved that!! SO well filmed!! 😍💕 #DoctorWho — Jessica Blake (@JessicaBlake98) July 15, 2018

Of course, given that it was only a taster with no footage from the series itself, this teaser didn’t give too much away about what adventures we’d be seeing for this new Tardis team – but overall, fans were happy enough to get a brief glimpse into the new take on the Whoniverse, even without any juicy secrets.

Not sure what people were expecting from that #DoctorWho trailer but I thought it was 💯. Apart from being *very* beautifully made it said ‘look, relatable people in normal life – then some spacey weirdness impinges’ which is WHAT YOU WANT. Plus, again, WALSH READING THE BEANO! — Clayton Hickman (@claytonhickman) July 15, 2018

I for one, loved that. It didn't show much, no, but I'm definitely excited to see what the future holds! #DoctorWho #DoctorWhoTrailer — Alex. (@SmilinThrough) July 15, 2018

Honestly this is such a good teaser. It doesn't shows a lot but it introduces our companions and the 13th Doctor. I cannot wait for the SDCC trailer and Series 11.#DoctorWho #DoctorWhoTrailer #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/P7pXO9A1Fl — Hamster (@RealDumbFound) July 15, 2018

And after all, as many pointed out Doctor Who may yet release a full trailer during its San Diego Comic-con panel next week. And when that happens, well, we’re going to need a MUCH bigger scale for excitement levels. Our charts just don’t go that high yet.

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn