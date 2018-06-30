When is the Wimbledon 2018 final?

Find out when and how to watch the men’s and women’s finals on the BBC

After a fortnight of fierce competition on the courts at Wimbledon, the tournament’s top male and female players will go head-to-head in finals in a bid to be crowned the winner of the 2018 Championships.

This year’s finals will take place on the last weekend of the tournament, with the women battling it out on Saturday 14th and the men on Sunday 15th July, the same day as the World Cup final.

See below for the full list of matches being played on each day of finals weekend…

Saturday 14 th July

Women’s singles final (starting on Centre Court at 2pm)

Men’s doubles final

Ladies doubles final

Girls’ singles final

Boys’ and girls’ doubles

Women’s wheelchair singles final

Men’s wheelchair doubles final

Invitation doubles

Quad wheelchair doubles exhibition

Sunday 15 th July

Men’s singles final (starting at Centre Court at 2pm)

Mixed doubles final

Boys’ singles final

Boys’ and girls’ doubles finals

Men’s wheelchair singles final

Women’s wheelchair doubles finals

Invitation doubles finals

How can I watch the Wimbledon finals on TV?

The BBC will air coverage of the finals, with Sue Barker fronting the presenting team. Find out more here.