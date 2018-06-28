Jack’s ex is heading into Casa Amor and Love Island fans are NOT happy

Will Ellie get between Jack and Dani?

Love Island has taken a leaf out of Ex on the Beach’s book by flying in Jack Fincham’s old flame Ellie Jones – and viewers are outraged.

Jack is already happily coupled up with Dani Dyer, daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer. But could their relationship be under threat?

In Wednesday’s show it was revealed that 12 new contestants would be joining the show – and one of those is Jack’s ex. In her first interview she said there was still “something there” between her and Jack, even if she denies wanting to reignite their relationship.

The return of a second villa – Casa Amor – was also announced, and in Thursday’s episode producers will split up the existing boys and girls into two houses and pair them with six new boys and girls.

It’s safe to sat that this surprise twist has not gone down well.

I Thought Love Island was a program designed to find people love… so why when Dani and Jack appear to have really hit it off are you sending in his ex ? …. oh that's right to get better view ratings….crass move. — Jo De Silva (@JodesiJo) June 28, 2018

WHY LOVE ISLAND ARE YOU PUTTING JACK’S EX IN — Beth Frazer (@bethfrazerx) June 27, 2018

Danny Dyer is going to go full on Liam Neeson and hunt down the producers for bringing on Jack's ex and causing his daughter relationship trouble #LoveIsland — Amber Smith (@amberleighsmith) June 27, 2018

As many viewers pointed out, this isn’t supposed to be Ex on the Beach.

Love island producers are desperate to spice this years show up since it's so boring by throwing people's ex's in, it's love island not ex on the beach 🙅🏼 if this bitch ruins jack and Dani I'll never watch again x — Aimee Duffy (@AimeeDuffy) June 28, 2018

Actually have no idea why love island think it’s okay to be bringing Jack’s ex in the villa.. this isn’t ex on the beach you know — Bec (@becrogersxx) June 27, 2018

Why call it love island then turn it into ex on the beach it’s not like you need the ratings this will really upset dani and jack and if that happens the nation will turn oh and Danny dyer won’t be happy he will kick ITV2’s head in https://t.co/CNf8tndNs7 — Doris_malula🐶🧜🏼‍♀️ (@Dorismalula) June 28, 2018

Some are worried for the future of Jack and Dani’s relationship…

#loveisland jack ex is going to enter the villa and if she try’s to get back with jack and he breaks dani sweet heart we’re going to fight — Angelica Venzen (@ayyitsangelica4) June 28, 2018

If jack dumps dani for his ex Ellie I’ll literally scream #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/3J58HutAS3 — ‏ً (@hmuagb) June 28, 2018

Jack’s ex better not ruin Jack’s and Dani’s relationship!!! Otherwise there is no winner of 2018!!! #loveisland — Sweet Savoury Hot (@sweetsavouryhot) June 27, 2018

I NEED Jack to stay true to Dani in Casa Amour. I’m too emotionally invested in their relationship for it to go tits up because his ex has decided she wants to go ruin it. Please Jack, I beg you, prove to the lassies that there are decent men out there #loveisland — Squiggle (@squigglektg) June 27, 2018

But others are sure that their newfound love will prevail.

Jack & Dani for the win. Only proper couple in the villa and who deserve it. Everyone else swopping changing, his ex though 😂 nothing to worry bout here @Dani_MasDyer 👌🏻 #powercouple #couplesgoals #jani #loveisland — Maine Turley (@maineturley9) June 28, 2018

I don’t think Jack will be fazed by his ex… she doesn’t hold a light to Dani imo 🤷🏻‍♀️ — lola (@lola_xx_96) June 28, 2018

