Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Jack’s ex is heading into Casa Amor and Love Island fans are NOT happy

Jack’s ex is heading into Casa Amor and Love Island fans are NOT happy

Will Ellie get between Jack and Dani?

Love Island Ellie Jones

Love Island has taken a leaf out of Ex on the Beach’s book by flying in Jack Fincham’s old flame Ellie Jones – and viewers are outraged.

Advertisement

Jack is already happily coupled up with Dani Dyer, daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer. But could their relationship be under threat?

In Wednesday’s show it was revealed that 12 new contestants would be joining the show – and one of those is Jack’s ex. In her first interview she said there was still “something there” between her and Jack, even if she denies wanting to reignite their relationship.

The return of a second villa – Casa Amor – was also announced, and in Thursday’s episode producers will split up the existing boys and girls into two houses and pair them with six new boys and girls.

It’s safe to sat that this surprise twist has not gone down well.

As many viewers pointed out, this isn’t supposed to be Ex on the Beach.

Some are worried for the future of Jack and Dani’s relationship…

But others are sure that their newfound love will prevail.

Advertisement

Love Island will continue on Thursday 28th June at 9.15pm on ITV2

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Love Island

Love Island Ellie Jones
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Laura on Love Island 2018

Why isn’t Love Island on TV at 9pm tonight?

Love Island new bombshells

Meet the 12 new islanders set to cause chaos in Love Island

Eyal Booker in Love Island, ITV Pictures, SL

Love Island’s Eyal: “Megan was quite a boring person in the villa”

Love Island Ellie Jones

Who is Ellie Jones? Meet the Love Island contestant who used to date Jack Fincham

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more