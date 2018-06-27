Hermione Norris to join Luther’s crime-solving team for series five

The Cold Feet actress will star alongside Idris Elba and Wunmi Mosaku when the thriller returns to BBC1

Cold Feet star Hermione Norris is joining Luther’s crime-solving team when the thriller returns for a fifth series later this year.

Norris will play a psychiatrist named Dr Vivien Lake who is called on to help Luther get to the bottom of a swathe of brutal murders. Her unique perspective, gained by caring for some of the most vulnerable members of society, might be the key to stopping the killings.

Norris, who was most recently seen in ITV drama Innocent, will join Idris Elba’s John Luther and his new sidekick DS Catherine Halliday, played by Wunmi Mosaku.

It is still unknown whether Luther’s troubled associate Alice Morgan – played by Ruth Wilson – will make a surprise comeback.

Luther is expected to return to BBC1 with four new episodes later this year – take a look at the first trailer for the new series below: