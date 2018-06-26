The When is The Affair season 4 on TV? What’s it about?

The popular US drama series returns to UK television screens this month for a fourth season

The Affair is arguably one of the most emotionally intense shows on television, and UK fans have been eagerly awaiting its return for a fourth season.

US viewers are already enjoying the continued drama of the extra-marital relationship between Noah and Alison as it has already kicked off Stateside.

But when and where can British fans see it?

When is it on?

The Affair season four is on Sky Atlantic on Tuesdays at 9pm, starting on 26th June.

What is it about?

Originally The Affair focused on the destructive nature of an extra-marital liaison between teacher Noah (Dominic West) and waitress Alison (Ruth Wilson). In seasons two and three, however, Alison’s husband Cole (Joshua Jackson) and Noah’s wife Helen (Maura Tierney) took on larger roles and the central duo became a lead foursome.

The greatest development for this new series is a locale change, from the usual setting of Long Island, New York, to the sunshine of Los Angeles. When the ten-part fourth season kicks off, we find the four characters each living apart and involved in new relationships. They’re each trying to leave the past behind – but they quickly find that it’s not that easy.

Each episode is told from one of the character’s perspective, and series co-creater Sarah Treem revealed to Deadline that alongside the four main cast a fifth perspective will be thrown into the mix.

Can I catch up with earlier seasons of The Affair?

Sky customers can watch all three previous seasons on-demand now, as can subscribers to Sky’s sister service NOW TV.

Is there a trailer?

Of course, here’s a sneak peak to get you in the mood…

The Affair season 4 begins Tuesday 26th June at 9pm on Sky Atlantic