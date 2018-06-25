NHS at 70: Five medical experts diagnose NHS problems – and prescribe cures

What are the biggest changes you observed in your 40 years as a consultant?

The single biggest change has been the European working time directive and its shortened working week. It’s not all bad – it has meant less tiring hours and enabled more women to go into the surgical specialties – but it has also hugely diluted surgical training and fragmented continuity of care so that, their consultant aside, patients are now looked after by committees of junior doctors. Care has become dispersed.

There is also the loss of authority of senior doctors. When I became a consultant there was one pyramid, one hierarchy, and senior doctors sat at the top of it. Now there are all kinds of pyramids – doctors, nurses and management among others – and nobody is in overall charge. The result is chaos. Patients are better informed, which is a good thing, but that, too, has a flip side: greater patient autonomy has resulted in one per cent of the NHS budget – more than £1 billion a year – now going on legal expenses.