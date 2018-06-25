Accessibility Links

This could be the bombshell Caroline Flack is about to drop on the Love Island villa

A Flack Attack is imminent – but what's about to happen?

Caroline Flack on Love Island

If you thought that Love Island had been light on drama so far, things in the villa are about to go OFF.

On Sunday night’s episode of Aftersun, it was revealed that Caroline Flack is headed to Spain to deliver a Flack Attack, but what bombshell is she about to drop?

According to sources, something big is definitely in store for the islanders – and Caroline will most likely be seen on screen delivering some shock news on Tuesday night’s episode.

Producers are yet to firm up precisely what is going to happen, but it could be similar to last year’s twist with viewers having to vote for their favourite girls and boys in the villa.

The result of a public vote could then see the other islanders having to choose who leaves. For example, this could mean the boys have to pick one girl to leave the villa out of the three girls voted the least popular by the public – or vice versa.

Which would potentially mean one girl and one boy leaves, possibly splitting up not one but two couples – shock horror!

Dani Dyer, Love Island (ITV, EH)

OR the islanders could be tasked with deciding which couple should leave the villa.

Although it’s yet to be confirmed exactly what’s going to happen, one thing seems certain: we’ll be losing one or more islanders this week.

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2

