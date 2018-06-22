Meet the cast of Trauma

Find out more about John Simm, Adrien Lester and the rest of the line-up from ITV’s new revenge thriller

Doctor Foster mastermind Mike Bartlett is back with a tense three-parter on ITV.

Trauma centres on the lives of two fathers, Dan and Jon, whose lives collide when Dan’s teenage son Alex is stabbed and tragically dies in the trauma department while surgeon Jon tries to save his life.

Meet the full cast and characters, below…

Adrian Lester as Jon Allerton

Jon is a respected and admired trauma surgeon who has worked hard for his wealth. He’s a high-achiever in his field and a conscientious husband and father.

Why do I recognise Adrian Lester?

Lester is best known for playing con artist Mickey Stone in seven series of the crime drama Hustle. He has also starred in Riviera, Undercover and London Spy.

John Simm as Dan Bowker

Dan is a factory worker and devoted family man. The Bowkers are close knit, but a bit stretched for cash.

Why do I recognise John Simm?

Simm has had a prolific television career. He has played the Master in Doctor Who for the past ten years and had starring roles in State of Play, Exile, Prey, Life on Mars, The Village and Mad Dogs, to name a few. He also features as a lead in the new BBC crime drama Collateral which goes head-to-head with Trauma on Monday 12th February.

Rowena King as Lisa Allerton

Lisa is a psychiatrist at a private practice in an affluent part of North London. She is married to Jon, with whom she has one daughter.

Why do I recognise Rowena King?

King played Zaphra in the TV series Of Kings and Profits and has also starred in Shut Eye and The Wrong Mans. You might also have spotted her in the movies The Bucket List and Wide Sargasso Sea.