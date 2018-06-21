Accessibility Links

Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau says they spent “twice as much” on the final season as the two previous seasons

"We've gone all in"

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 13: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau leaves his hotel on her way to the red carpet during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at on May 13, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Iconic/GC Images)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau says that “no expense has been spared” in the final season of Game of Thrones, which he says cost “twice as much” as the two full seasons that came before it.

They just couldn’t have done a better job on ending our story,” the star, who plays Jaime Lannister in the series, told Variety at the Cannes Lions festival on Wednesday. “We’ve worked harder than ever before. We spent twice as much shooting these six episodes than we did on two full seasons before. No expense has been spared. We’ve gone all in.” Watch a clip of the conversation below.

He also confirmed that he has shot his final scene, though he is not totally wrapped on the show, and spoke affectionately about his castmates, who he has been working alongside for 9 years.

“I don’t think it’ll ever be gone from my life. I’m going back to Belfast next week,” he said. “I’m not 100% done, but I’ve shot the last scene with me.”

He continued: “We haven’t had any a–holes on the show. It’s quite something. I’m gonna miss all those people, that’s for sure.”

Game of Thrones season 8 is set to arrive in 2019

Game of Thrones

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

