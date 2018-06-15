Accessibility Links

The Jerry Springer Show stops production after 27 years

Has the reality show has its Final Thought?

THE JERRY SPRINGER SHOW -- Season 25 -- Pictured: Jerry Springer, 25th Season Spectacular -- (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

From the man who married a horse, to ‘Kung Fu Hillbilly’ and canned-food fetishist ‘Spam-Man’, The Jerry Springer Show has gifted us some, urm, memorable moments over the last 27 years.

However, the reality show is now in TV limbo, with no future episodes in production. Although not formally cancelled, the next season of the show – to be broadcast on US network CW – will only consist of re-runs, according to The Hollywood Reporter. CW still has rights to the show for several years, but has not yet made a statement about Springer’s future.

Previously the mayor of Cincinnati in Ohio, Springer became a TV star when his ‘talk tabloid’ show debuted in 1991. The programme soon attracted outlandish guests, regular paternity tests, a fight between the KKK and the Jewish Defence League, incestuous storylines and many many shouts of “Jer-ry!”.

More than 3,800 episodes have aired, each ending with Springer’s own “Final Thought” segment on the chaos that preceded.

In 2002, the show was parodied by Richard Thomas and comedian Stewart Lee in Jerry Springer: The Opera, a musical which attracted 55,000 complaints when it aired on BBC2.

All about The Jerry Springer Show

