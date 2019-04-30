However, it now appears that the show about the reign of Louis XIV has been axed.

Taking to Twitter, Vlahos who plays Philippe D'Orleans in the drama, said the third was going to be "the final season".

A UK air date for the third series has yet to be announced. The show also stars George Blagden as Louis XIV, Tygh Runyan as Fabien Marchal and Stuart Bowman as Alexandre Bontemps.

Former Merlin star Vlahos has previously stated how much of a Doctor Who fan he is, and that he would "love" even a guest role in the long-running sci-fi drama.

This article was originally published in March 2018