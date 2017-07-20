Stormzy makes a surprise appearance on The Jeremy Kyle Show
Days after causing chaos with his tweets on Love Island, Stormzy sends a fan a special message on The Jeremy Kyle Show
Stormzy has been all over the news recently, whether it's being quoted in the House of Commons or creating chaos on Love Island with his tweets. But now the grime star can add appearing on Jeremy Kyle to the list.
The special edition of the show celebrated inspirational children and each child who appeared received a treat.
For grime fan Matilda – who suffers with Sensenbrenner syndrome – the treat came in the form of a special video message from Stormzy.
Omg @Stormzy1 on @itvjeremykyle is about to make me cry. I just know it. What a star! ⭐️⭐️⭐️ #jeremykyle pic.twitter.com/XCfbSjkXwz
— Hollie B ✌️ (@PBbutterflies) July 20, 2017
If only he could have brought this same harmony and goodwill to Chris and Olivia's Love Island relationship?