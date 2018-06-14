Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Everything you need to know about The Trouble with Women with Anne Robinson

Everything you need to know about The Trouble with Women with Anne Robinson

How and when to watch Anne Robinson's new show protesting the patriarchy

Getty, SL

In The Trouble with Women with Anne Robinson, the witty host challenges everyday sexism that plagues women’s lives. The BBC1 show investigates whether it’s the power of the patriarchy, or unsettlingly, women holding themselves back.

Advertisement

What time is The Trouble with Women with Anne Robinson on?

The Trouble with Women with Anne Robinson airs at 9pm on Thursday 14th June.

What channel is it on?

The show appears on BBC1 and will also be available on iPlayer.

What is it about?

The Trouble with Women with Anne Robinson challenges damaging world views and outdated social norms imposed on women.

In light of the #MeToo and #TimesUp campaigns, and the gender pay gap revelations, Robinson asks why women still aren’t equal. 100 years on from suffrage, she cannot comprehend how the world is still so stuck in sexism, both in the home and workplace.

Having fought for her place in the media heirarchy, Robinson is all too familiar with the restrictions of gender. But the host shows no signs of accepting a male dominated world.

Robinson has her opinions challenged and, less frequently, changed while unearthing what’s holding women back. The show talks to a mother of five with a house husband who pushes the boundaries of conventional motherhood.

She also highlights the impact of sexism on young girls, meeting with primary schoolers and millennial women to discuss their contemporary woes.

Advertisement

The Trouble with Women with Anne Robinson airs at on BBC1 at 9pm on Thursday 14th June

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about The Trouble with Women with Anne Robinson

Getty, SL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

anne-robinson

Abortion on Trial: a pioneering documentary showing a very different side to Anne Robinson

Abortion on Trial: how we tackled one of the most polarising topics of our time

Have I Got News For You - Nadine Dorries

“Tokenism is no use to anyone” – more women on panel shows won’t change anything

(Getty)

Germaine Greer’s 5 most controversial quotes

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more