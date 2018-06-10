What time is Patrick Melrose starring Benedict Cumberbatch on TV?

Everything you need to know about the new Sky Atlantic drama

What time is Patrick Melrose on TV?

Patrick Melrose is on Sundays at 9pm on Sky Atlantic and concludes Sunday 10th June. The show was made in collaboration between Sky Atlantic and Showtime, who broadcast the miniseries in the US.

What is the series about?

Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch plays the title character Patrick Melrose, a narcissistic and suicidal alcoholic.

Advertisement

The series follows the character through his life, from his traumatic youth in the south of France through to the development and growth of his many addictions in New York.

Based upon the semi-autobiographical novels of the same name by Edward St Aubyn, Patrick Melrose consists of five episodes and explores three key time periods in Patrick’s life, from childhood, through addiction and ending in recovery.

The series is written by Bafta Award nominee David Nicholls, Far from the Madding Crowd screenwriter and One Day author.

Can I watch a trailer?

As the show is only around the corner, Sky Atlantic have released a few trailers showing the troubled Melrose leaving a trail of misery in his wake. The trailer contains much of the hard drinking and substance abusing, alongside just of whiff of Cumberbatch’s Sherlock charm.

Who is in the cast of Patrick Melrose?

Melrose himself is played by Sherlock and Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch. He will be joined by The Matrix actor Hugo Weaving, who plays Patrick’s abusive father. The Hateful Eight’s Jennifer Jason Leigh plays Melrose’s mother.

Advertisement

Blythe Danner and Anna Madely also have roles in the drama as Melrose’s wealthy aunt and wife respectively.