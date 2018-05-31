Accessibility Links

Matthew Wright explains his decision to leave Channel 5’s The Wright Stuff

Matthew Wright explains his decision to leave Channel 5’s The Wright Stuff

The presenter said the "demands of getting up for a daytime show" were among the factors that pushed him to leave

TV presenter Matthew Wright has revealed why he’s stepping down from hosting The Wright Stuff.

Speaking on the Channel 5 current affairs show yesterday, the presenter revealed his decision to leave the show after 18 years was due to the “demands” of working on a daytime TV show.

“There is not a lot to say really, other than the fact – you know better than most – the demands of getting up for a daytime show,” he explained to panellist Anne Diamond. “I’m not going to equate it with digging roads, which is hard as well, but the old brain! I’m up at three o’clock in the morning these days. I go to bed at half seven. I’ve had 18 and a half years of it.

“Mrs Wright, we pass like ships in the night. And you are looking around thinking at some point you have got to have a change.”

Wright also revealed his last show would be on “late June, the beginning of July” and that he had “no idea what I’m going to do next”.

“I am available for weddings, birthdays and bar mitzvahs!” he joked.

The host went on to say he was overwhelmed by positive comments he received on Twitter after first announcing the news.

“I have to say I had no idea people could be so nice on Twitter because normally you come off the show and it’s you’re this, you’re that and I hope you die a hideous death. Yesterday people were really, really, really nice and I felt quite overwhelmed.”

As well as fronting The Wright Stuff, Wright is also known for presenting Inside Out London, as well as appearing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2013

The Wright Stuff is on weekdays from 9.15am on Channel 5

