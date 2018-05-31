Accessibility Links

Charlie Sheen calls for Two and a Half Men reboot to replace axed sitcom Roseanne

"The runway is now clear for OUR reboot"

Charlie Sheen has called for a revival of sitcom Two and a Half Men in the wake of the cancellation of ABC’s Roseanne, which is – in Sheen-speak – “hashtag NOT winning.”

The once troubled actor famously starred in the American sitcom until 2011, when he was fired in the wake of a series of epic media rants in which he denounced his employers. His character Charlie Harper was killed off by a train and the series carried on for another four years with Ashton Kutcher in a leading role.

But Sheen and his “tiger blood” have now spotted a gap in the TV schedules.

Roseanne has just been axed by the American network ABC after its creator Roseanne Barr posted a tweet comparing former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, who is African-American, to an ape, with ABC condemning her comments as “abhorrent.”

In his tweet, Sheen wrote: “Adios Roseanne! Good riddance. Hashtag NOT winning. The runway is now clear for OUR reboot. #CharlieHarperReturns”

So is Charlie Harper actually returning? Almost definitely not.

Sheen left on extremely bad terms with Two and a Half Men’s executive producer Chuck Lorre and with the studio Warner Bros TV. His character was brought back for the series finale – but was played by Kathy Bates.

In response to Sheen’s tweet, his former Two and a Half Men co-star Jon Cryer shared the post, writing: “What could possibly go wrong?”

Two and a Half Men co-creator Lee Aronsohn responded: “Beats me.”

Meanwhile, there have been other suggestions about what could come back… perhaps Pushing Daisies? Or Scrubs?

All about Two and a Half Men

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

