Charlie Sheen calls for Two and a Half Men reboot to replace axed sitcom Roseanne
"The runway is now clear for OUR reboot"
Charlie Sheen has called for a revival of sitcom Two and a Half Men in the wake of the cancellation of ABC’s Roseanne, which is – in Sheen-speak – “hashtag NOT winning.”
The once troubled actor famously starred in the American sitcom until 2011, when he was fired in the wake of a series of epic media rants in which he denounced his employers. His character Charlie Harper was killed off by a train and the series carried on for another four years with Ashton Kutcher in a leading role.
But Sheen and his “tiger blood” have now spotted a gap in the TV schedules.
Roseanne has just been axed by the American network ABC after its creator Roseanne Barr posted a tweet comparing former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, who is African-American, to an ape, with ABC condemning her comments as “abhorrent.”
In his tweet, Sheen wrote: “Adios Roseanne! Good riddance. Hashtag NOT winning. The runway is now clear for OUR reboot. #CharlieHarperReturns”
— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) May 29, 2018
So is Charlie Harper actually returning? Almost definitely not.
Sheen left on extremely bad terms with Two and a Half Men’s executive producer Chuck Lorre and with the studio Warner Bros TV. His character was brought back for the series finale – but was played by Kathy Bates.
In response to Sheen’s tweet, his former Two and a Half Men co-star Jon Cryer shared the post, writing: “What could possibly go wrong?”
Two and a Half Men co-creator Lee Aronsohn responded: “Beats me.”
