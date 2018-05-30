Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Love Island contestant Samira Mighty was in Beauty and the Beast with Emma Watson

Love Island contestant Samira Mighty was in Beauty and the Beast with Emma Watson

The West End performer featured in a scene with Emma Thompson, Ewan McGregor and Ian McKellen - although not quite so prominently...

Disney (sky pics), ITV, TL

Although most of this year’s Love Island contestants are entering the villa as relative unknowns (not including Dani Dyer), there is one islander who’s already appeared in a Hollywood blockbuster: Samira Mighty. The 22-year-old professional dancer starred in 2017’s live-action version of Beauty and the Beast.

Advertisement

Well, sort of. You won’t actually be able to spot her face on camera, but RadioTimes.com can confirm that she appears as a background dancer in the final ballroom sequence. And that means she was in the same scene as Emma Watson, Emma Thompson, Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen and Dan Stevens! That’s massive, right?

Okay, sure, blink and you’ll miss her (in fact, keep your eyelids propped open with matchsticks and you’ll probably miss her) but still, it’s a Hollywood movie – have you been in a Hollywood movie? No.

Not that Samira is boasting about it: when asked what her claim to fame was, the islander only listed the stage projects she had been involved in (Dreamgirls and Mamma Mia at the West End) – Beauty and the Beast wasn’t mentioned. Nor was her other screen appearance on ITV’s celeb singing contest All Star Musicals with Freddie Flintoff.

So, her links with celebs might not be the strongest, but if Marcel from last year taught us anything, it’s that in the villa there’s no shame in extending your 15-minutes of fame (even if, as in Samira’s case, it’s more like 15 seconds).

Advertisement

Love Island begins on Monday 4th June at 9pm on ITV2

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Disney (sky pics), ITV, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Samira Mighty, Love Island, ITV Pictures, SL

Love Island contestant Samira Mighty reveals she once dated a Hollywood A-lister

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.30 Monday 28th May 2018 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4 on ITV2 Pictured: Adam Collard, Hayley Hughes, Jack Fincham, Kendall Rae-Knight, Niall Aslam, Samira Mighty, Dr. Alex George, Dani Mas Dyer, Wes Nelson, Laura Anderson and Eyal Booker. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Who’s going to be in the new series of Love Island?

Love Island contestants group shot

Coming soon Everything we know about Love Island 2018

c4 jh

Hollyoaks: Misbah saves Yasmine over Imran in crash horror

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more