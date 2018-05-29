Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Stage invader hits Britain’s Got Talent judges’ buzzers during live semi-final

Stage invader hits Britain’s Got Talent judges’ buzzers during live semi-final

"This is one of those nights," sighed a despairing Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell

An as yet unidentified stage invader was responsible for the second unscripted moment in two nights of the Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Following Monday’s ten minutes of unscheduled dead air due to stormy weather, a prankster – possibly an audience member – leapt up to the judges’ podium while they were discussing latest act Magus Utopia and hit three out of their four buttons.

“Thankfully those buzzers don’t count,” confirmed host Declan Donnelly, as judge Simon Cowell put his head in his hands saying “this is one of those nights,” before making it clear exactly what he thought of the culprit.

When the show returned from an ad break, Dec added “some people just want to touch our buzzers”.

Most BGT viewers took a similarly tongue-in-view of the event…

Let’s just hope things don’t get any worse…

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent continues every day this week at 7:30pm on ITV

Tags

All about Britain's Got Talent

Lost Voice Guy
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

From Syco / Thames Britain's Got Talent: SR12: Ep7 on ITV Pictured: David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell deliberate. This photograph is (C) Syco / Thames and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

How to vote on Britain’s Got Talent 2018

Russell Crowe

Viewers couldn’t handle seeing Russell Crowe on Britain’s Got Talent

Tokio Myers (Getty, EH)

What does the Britain’s Got Talent winner actually get?

Britain's Got Talent Winners (Getty, FT)

What did the Britain’s Got Talent winners do next?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more