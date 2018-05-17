Will there be a second series of Innocent?

Accessibility Links

Here's what Lee Ingleby and Daniel Ryan had to say about the future of the ITV crime drama

Four-part ITV drama Innocent has captivated viewers all week, bringing us closer and closer to Tara Collins’ killer.

But will the story have a satisfying ending? And will there be another series to follow?

Will there be another series of Innocent on ITV?

Probably not: the final episode of Innocent brings “resolution” to this particular story. Despite the show’s popularity, the drama was written by Chris Lang as a standalone series, and that is exactly how its stars see things ending.

“I think it’s a self contained thing,” Lee Ingleby – who plays David Collins – tells RadioTimes.com.

Daniel Ryan, who plays his brother Phil, agrees that he doesn’t expect a series two: “It’s a one-off.”

However, ITV has not ruled out a second series, and it’s possible the drama could return with a new cast and storyline.

