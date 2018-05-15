Exclusive Innocent episode 2 clip reveals the moment David Collins makes contact with his son

Lee Ingleby's character is out of prison and desperate to get his children back in the tense ITV drama

Many teens would be reluctant to accept a friend request from their dad on Facebook – but Jack Collins (Fionn O’Shea) has a much bigger dilemma on his hands in this exclusive preview for Innocent episode two.

The teenager hasn’t seen or spoken to his father David Collins (Lee Ingleby) in seven years. That’s because his dad has spent those years in a high security prison and is widely believed to have murdered Jack’s mother.

But now David is out of prison. So when the notification “new friend request” appears on Jack’s phone screen, he has some thinking to do. Will he let his father reach out?

While Aunt Alice (Hermione Norris) and Uncle Rob (Adrian Rawlins) have made the decision not to let Jack and his younger sister Rosie meet their Dad just yet, it seems the teenager will take matters into his own hands.

As Alice and Rob lay out their plans and suggest a New York family getaway, Jack’s thumb hovers over the “accept friend request” button…

But what will he say to his father after all these years?

Innocent continues on Tuesday 15th May at 9pm on ITV