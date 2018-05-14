Jodie Whittaker on filming Doctor Who: “I smile every single morning going to work”

The star spoke about the "epic" new season of the sci-fi series on the Bafta TV Awards red carpet

If the pure joy Jodie Whittaker and Bradley Walsh exhibited backstage at last night’s Bafta TV Awards wasn’t enough of an indication of how happy they are to be a part of the upcoming season of Doctor Who, the star’s assertion that she “smiles every day” going to work should do the trick.

Advertisement

Speaking to the BBC on the Red Carpet ahead of the awards, the new Doctor spoke about series 11 of the BBC’s flagship sci-fi show.

“It’s like nothing I’ve ever done before, it’s absolutely incredible,” she said. “I must smile every single morning knowing I’m going to work to do it, I’m very lucky – it’s brilliant.”

We’re still in the dark as to what form the new series will take following Chris Chibnall taking over from Steven Moffat as showrunner, but the star assures us that it’s likely to be even bigger and bolder than what has come before it. Whittaker and Walsh will also be joined by new stars Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill. The ten-episode series is expected to air this autumn on the BBC.

“It feels incredibly epic,” Whittaker said. “The ambition is wonderful, and something we’re fighting every day to have the energy to back it up with.”

Advertisement

Sounds… brilliant!