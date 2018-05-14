Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Jodie Whittaker on filming Doctor Who: “I smile every single morning going to work”

Jodie Whittaker on filming Doctor Who: “I smile every single morning going to work”

The star spoke about the "epic" new season of the sci-fi series on the Bafta TV Awards red carpet

(BBC/Instagram, JG)

If the pure joy Jodie Whittaker and Bradley Walsh exhibited backstage at last night’s Bafta TV Awards wasn’t enough of an indication of how happy they are to be a part of the upcoming season of Doctor Who, the star’s assertion that she “smiles every day” going to work should do the trick.

Advertisement

Speaking to the BBC on the Red Carpet ahead of the awards, the new Doctor spoke about series 11 of the BBC’s flagship sci-fi show.

“It’s like nothing I’ve ever done before, it’s absolutely incredible,” she said. “I must smile every single morning knowing I’m going to work to do it, I’m very lucky – it’s brilliant.”

We’re still in the dark as to what form the new series will take following Chris Chibnall taking over from Steven Moffat as showrunner, but the star assures us that it’s likely to be even bigger and bolder than what has come before it. Whittaker and Walsh will also be joined by new stars Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill. The ten-episode series is expected to air this autumn on the BBC.

“It feels incredibly epic,” Whittaker said. “The ambition is wonderful, and something we’re fighting every day to have the energy to back it up with.”

Advertisement

Sounds… brilliant!

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker's Doctor and the new Doctor Who logo (BBC, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Polished BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) masks sit in a box during a photocall at the New Pro Foundries, west of London on January 31, 2017. (Getty, HF)

BAFTA Television Awards 2018 – as it happened

Bafta mask, Getty, SL

BAFTA TV Awards 2018: winners in full

Bafta mask, Getty, SL

What time are the Bafta TV Awards on BBC1? Who’s hosting, and who’s nominated?

Bafta mask, Getty, SL

The Bafta Television Awards 2018 nominees in full

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more