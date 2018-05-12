Accessibility Links

Who is Lithuania’s Eurovision 2018 entry Ieva Zasimauskaite?

At just 24-years-old, Ieva Zasimauskaitė is a former runner-up in The Voice of Lithuania

(Getty/FC)

At just 24-years-old, Lithuania’s Eurovision 2018 entry Ieva Zasimauskaitė is already a familiar face for Eurovision diehards, after she performed as part of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest when she was 14.

Meet Ieva Zasimauskaitė below.

Who is Ieva Zasimauskaitė?

Zasimauskaitė’s solo career took off in 2012 when she finished second in The Voice of Lithuania. The 24-year-old also reached the finals of Lithuania’s national selection for Eurovision two years ago. She qualified for the Eurovision Grand Final by earning enough votes in the first semi-final.

What is Lithuania’s Eurovision 2018 song called?

Lithuania’s Eurovision 2018 song is called When We’re Old, and was written by Vytautas Bikus, one of the music producers on The X Factor in Lithuania. He also wrote This Time, performed at Eurovision in 2015.

What will Lithuania’s Eurovision 2018 song look like on stage?

In the rehearsal clip below, Zasimauskaitė is seen dressed in a fuzzy pink jumper and standing on a romantic arched bridge, singing lovingly to a male dancer. Will sparks fly in the final?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 12th 2018

Meet the acts competing in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018

