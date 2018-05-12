Who is Lithuania’s Eurovision 2018 entry Ieva Zasimauskaite?

At just 24-years-old, Lithuania’s Eurovision 2018 entry Ieva Zasimauskaitė is already a familiar face for Eurovision diehards, after she performed as part of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest when she was 14.

Advertisement

Meet Ieva Zasimauskaitė below.

Who is Ieva Zasimauskaitė?

Zasimauskaitė’s solo career took off in 2012 when she finished second in The Voice of Lithuania. The 24-year-old also reached the finals of Lithuania’s national selection for Eurovision two years ago. She qualified for the Eurovision Grand Final by earning enough votes in the first semi-final.

<section><h2>Eurovision 2018: MEET THE ENTRIES</h2> <p></p> <p><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/eurovision-2018-acts-entries-songs-country-contestants/" target="_blank">Find out about all the acts competing in the Eurovision Song Contest</a></p></section><section><h2>UK</h2> <p></p> <h2>﻿<a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-08/uk-eurovision-2018-entry/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about SuRie</a> </h2></section><section><h3>Cyprus</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/eurovision-2018-cyprus-entry-song-contestant-eleni-foureira/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Eleni Foureira</a></h2></section><section><h3>Ireland</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/ireland-eurovision-2018-entry/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Ryan O'Shaughnessy</a></h2></section><section><h3>Finland</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/who-is-finlands-eurovision-2018-entry-and-x-factor-finalist-saara-aalto/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Saara Aalto</a></h2></section><section><h3>Israel</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/eurovision-2018-israel-entry/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Netta</a></h2></section><section><h3>Estonia</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/who-is-estonias-eurovision-2018-entry-elina-nechayeva-and-how-was-her-dress-created/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Elina Nechayeva</a></h2></section><section><h3>Portugal</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-08/eurovision-2018-portugal-entry-song-contestant-claudia-pascoal/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Cláudia Pascoal</a></h2></section><section><h3>Germany</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/eurovision-2018-germany-entry-contestant-song/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Michael Shulte</a></h2></section><section><h3>France</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/who-are-frances-eurovision-2018-entry-madame-monsieur/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Madame Monsieur</a></h2></section><section><h3>Italy</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/eurovision-2018-italy-entry-contestants/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Ermal Meta e Fabrizio Moro</a></h2></section><section><h3>Spain</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/who-are-spains-kissing-eurovision-2018-couple-alfred-and-amaia/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Amaia y Alfred</a></h2></section><section><h3>Austria</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-10/eurovision-2018-austria-entry-song-cesar-sampson-profile/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Cesár Sampson</a></h2></section><section><h3>Lithuania</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-10/eurovision-2018-lithuania-entry-song-ieva-zasimauskaite-profile/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Ieva Zasimauskaite</a></h2></section><section><h3>Czech Republic</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/who-is-czech-republics-eurovision-2018-entry-mikolas-josef/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Mikolas Josef</a></h2></section><section><h3>Bulgaria</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/who-are-the-bulgarias-eurovision-2018-entry-equinox/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about EQUINOX</a></h2></section><section><h3>Albania</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-10/eurovision-2018-albania-entry-song-eugent-bushpepa/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Eugent Bushpepa</a></h2></section><section><h3>Norway</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-10/eurovision-2018-norway-entry-alexander-rybak/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Alexander Rybak</a></h2></section><section><h3>Serbia</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-11/eurovision-2018-serbia-entry-son-sanja-ilic-balkanika/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about S<span class="ql-cursor">﻿</span>anja Ilić & Balkanika</a></h2></section><section><h3>Slovenia</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-11/eurovision-2018-slovenia-entry-lea-sirk-profile-song-music/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Lea Sirk</a></h2></section><section><h3>Ukraine</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-11/eurovision-2018-ukraine-melovin-entry-profile-song/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Mélovin</a></h2></section><section><h3>Denmark</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/2018-05-10/eurovision-2018-denmark-entry-song-profile-rasmussen/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Rasmussen</a></h2></section><section><h3>Netherlands</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-10/eurovision-2018-netherlands-entry-waylon/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Waylon</a></h2></section><section><h3>Moldova</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-11/eurovision-2018-moldova-entry-doredos/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about DoReDos</a></h2></section><section><h3>Australia</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-10/eurovision-2018-australia-entry-profile-song-jessica-mauboy/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Jessica Mauboy</a></h2></section><section><h3>Hungary</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-11/eurovision-2018-hungary-entry-aws-profile-song-contestants/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about AWS</a></h2></section><section><h3>Sweden</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-10/eurovision-2018-sweden-entry-profile-song-benjamin-ingrosso/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Benjamin Ingrosso</a></h2></section>

What is Lithuania’s Eurovision 2018 song called?

Lithuania’s Eurovision 2018 song is called When We’re Old, and was written by Vytautas Bikus, one of the music producers on The X Factor in Lithuania. He also wrote This Time, performed at Eurovision in 2015.

What will Lithuania’s Eurovision 2018 song look like on stage?

In the rehearsal clip below, Zasimauskaitė is seen dressed in a fuzzy pink jumper and standing on a romantic arched bridge, singing lovingly to a male dancer. Will sparks fly in the final?

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 12th 2018