Meghan Markle’s final Suits appearance has aired in the US – and it involves a wedding

See Markle walking down the aisle in a TV wedding that marks her departure from acting

Patrick J Adams and Meghan Markle in Suits (Getty, EH)

Ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has waved farewell to her acting career with a TV wedding all of her own (Suits spoilers to follow).

The Suits star exited the legal drama in its series seven finale in the US on Wednesday, in a storyline which featured the union between her character Rachel Zane and Mike Ross, played by Patrick J Adams who is also leaving the show.

When her royal engagement was announced, Markle revealed she would leave her acting career for a “new chapter” in her life.

Markle is due to marry Prince Harry at Windsor Castle on 19th May, but if you can’t wait that long to see Markle walking down the aisle, check out these glimpses of her Suits wedding below.

The on-screen wedding may not have been as lavish as the royal ceremony is expected to be, but it was still moving for the show’s creator.

“It was a 16-17-hour shoot day, and it was emotional, there’s no doubt about it,” Aaron Korsh told Deadline.

Even though Markle and Adams have both left the show, Suits has been confirmed for an eighth series. The final episodes will be available to watch in the UK on Netflix.

