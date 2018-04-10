Admin error leaves English cyclist unable to compete at Commonwealth Games

Team England cyclist Melissa Lowther was denied her place on the Commonwealth Games start line after an official failed to tick a box on her entry form.

The 21-year-old was hoping for a podium place in the Gold Coast’s time trial event, but was made aware of Team England’s admin error on the eve of the event.

Taking to Instagram, Lowther said that although “Team England have apologised, I’m still gutted not to have the opportunity to represent my country after all the hard miles I have put in.”

Team England Chef de Mission Sarah Winckless said in a statement: “I have spoken to Melissa to offer my sincere apologies to her, her coaches and to British Cycling.

“Melissa has trained hard for and focused on this race and it should never be the case that an error on our part prevents an athlete showing what she can do.

“Team England will be conducting a review to understand how the situation has arisen and how it can be prevented from happening again.”

Fortunately, Lowther will take to the track on Friday in the women’s road race, 10.45pm on the BBC Sport website.