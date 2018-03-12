Sky Sports to tackle Jamie Carragher’s “unacceptable behaviour” after he spits at football fan

The football pundit and former player spat at a father and daughter after Liverpool’s defeat to Manchester United

Sky Sports has called Jamie Carragher’s behaviour “unacceptable” after the Liverpool football legend spat at a Manchester United fan.

Footage has emerged showing the former Liverpool defender spitting at a man and his daughter out of his car window after being teased for his side losing 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Carragher, who is now a television pundit for Sky Sports, had been covering the match on Saturday.

The video, obtained by the Mirror, shows Carragher driving and waving back to the girl’s father. Both men wind down their windows and the father shouts: “Unlucky Jamie lad. Two, one.”

In retaliation, Carragher leans of his window and spits towards the car, spraying the 14-year-old girl.

Carragher posted an apology on Twitter after the story broke, saying: “Totally out of order & Ive apologised personally to all the family this evening. I was goaded 3/4 times along the motorway while being filmed & lost my rag. No excuse apologies.”

A spokesperson for Sky Sports said: “It’s unacceptable behaviour and we will be addressing it with Jamie.”

Carragher is slated to appear on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football on 12th March ahead of Manchester City’s match against Stoke.

In a 2015 newspaper column for the Daily Mail, Carragher branded spitting on the football field “vile” and “disgusting”.

Writing about Manchester United’s Jonny Evans and Newcastle United’s Papiss Cisse being handed six and seven match bans respectively for spitting, he admitted: “I know it is a disgusting thing to do but I do think that punishment seems a little excessive.”

“As usual, there have been people who have said, ‘It is the worst thing that can happen on a pitch’; it is vile but let me assure you – I’d have preferred Lucas Neill to have spat the day he broke my leg in September 2003!”