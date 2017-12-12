The whole of Fanny Cradock Cooks for Christmas is now on BBC iPlayer

It's not often you see 'First shown December 1975' on iPlayer

The BBC have served up a festive treat by putting all five episodes of 1975 series Fanny Cradock Cooks for Christmas up on iPlayer.

Advertisement

Available for over a year (so great for the 2018 festive season too) the 14-minute episodes show the legendary cook demonstrating a whole manner of Christmassy delights, including the best way to carve a bird, her Christmas cake and the altogether more “unusual” recipes for seasonal pancakes and omelettes using mincemeat. Sounds like something Letitia Cropley would’ve come up with on The Vicar of Dibley.

And if you thought Bake Off was bad for innuendos, here Fanny talks about forking birds, how you can’t cook without “using a finger” and lubricating turkeys – and all around 40 years before soggy bottoms made their TV debut.

Don’t say we didn’t warn you…

Meanwhile the BBC have also made Sherlock, Doctor Who and hours more classics free to stream on iPlayer this Christmas, with dramas including Wolf Hall and Line of Duty, comedy Miranda and a host of family classics available from 16th December.

Advertisement

Fanny Cradock Cooks for Christmas is available on BBC iPlayer now